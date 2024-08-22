UK fans who donate to NIL collectives to receive K Fund priority points

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Individuals who donate to name, image and likeness collectives (NIL) will now receive K Fund priority points, University of Kentucky Athletics announced Thursday.

According to a press release, the initiative is “designed to add to the rewards supporters of Wildcats’ NIL opportunities can enjoy,” and has been in effect since July 1.

“Here at UK Athletics, we are embracing the challenge of navigating the landscape in college athletics,” Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said. “We thank the members of Big Blue Nation who have generously given millions of dollars to our UK partner NIL collectives in just the past year. Their continued support is important to our ability to recruit the best student-athletes to come compete here.”

Since the start of the 2023-24 season, fans have contributed more than $10 million, and more since 2021 when student-athletes began having the ability to monetize their NIL.

For every $100 contributed to NIL collectives, fans earn one priority point from the K Fund they can utilize for exclusive benefits, like seating experiences and preferred ticketing status at postseason events.

Collectives include:



“The collectives that support Kentucky athletes have been important partners in supporting teams’ competitiveness and helping craft fun experiences for fans,” said the release.

To receive points, donors must provide their K Fund Member ID, payment method, and the sport they are supporting to the NIL collective where they are contributing. Points will be tracked by the staff of each collective.

The K Fund serves as the fundraising arm of UK Athletics, and is “responsible for providing the resources necessary to ensure student-athletes have the opportunity to earn a first-class education and compete for championships.”