UK football hires Rich Scangarello as offensive coordinator

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky football has found its new offensive coordinator. Mark Stoops has tapped Rich Scangarello from the San Francisco 49ers to fill the position left vacant by Liam Coen, who has accepted the same position with the Los Angeles Rams.

LEX 18 Sports has confirmed the hire following multiple outside reports. The University of Kentucky has not commented on the hire at this time.

Scangarello will come to Kentucky after spending the 2021 season with the 49ers as their quarterback assistant coach and the 2017-18 seasons in the same role. In between, Scangarello spent time as a senior offensive assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles (2020) and as the offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos (2019).

He also previously worked as a quality control coach with the Atlanta Falcons, where he crossed paths with UK football alumni, Jacob Tamme:

I was with Rich Scangarello at the Falcons for a minute and I am PUMPED that we stayed in the Shanahan/McVay offensive realm with this hire — Jacob Tamme (@JacobTamme) February 25, 2022

He is a native of Roseville, California and attended Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in business administration.

Scangarello is the second 49ers staffer poached by Mark Stoops this off-season. Offensive line coach Zach Yenser arrived in Lexington a few weeks ago and has already begun his role as the leader of the Big Blue Wall. He sat down with LEX 18 sports reporter Eli Gehn for an exclusive interview, linked here.

As for Kentucky's now-former offensive coordinator, Liam Coen is set to return to Los Angeles, where he will be the offensive coordinator for the reigning Super Bowl Champions, the LA Rams. In a statement given to LEX 18, Coen said:

“The opportunity presented by Sean [McVay] and the Rams to rejoin their organization was one my family and I just could not pass up. It would not have been at all possible without this year spent in Lexington with Coach Stoops, the staff and players, and of course BBN”

Kentucky football will begin spring practice with its new coaching staff and its full roster in the coming weeks.