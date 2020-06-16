UK Football season opener vs. Eastern Michigan moved to Sept. 3, two days ahead of Kentucky Derby

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky football will return a bit earlier than expected this fall.

UK's season opener against Eastern Michigan, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5, has now been moved to Thursday, Sept. 3 at Kroger Field.

The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby will still take place on Saturday, Sept. 5 as scheduled. This marks the first time since 1945 that the Kentucky Derby has been held outside the month of May and just the second time since 1875.

The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network. Kickoff time will be announced at a later date.

Season tickets for Kentucky football’s seven-game home schedule are on sale now starting at $250 apiece.