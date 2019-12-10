UK linebacker, Knight-Goff, enters transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Shawn'Kel Knight-Goff has officially left the Kentucky football team entering his name in the transfer portal.

Kentucky LB Shawnkel Knight-Goff has entered the Transfer Portal pic.twitter.com/gO9pLVNUwC — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) December 10, 2019

The freshman linebacker from Louisville didn't play for the Wildcats this season and left the team in October. He came to UK ranked as one of the top 10 players in the state out of Doss High School. He was a three-star prospect according to both Rivals.com and 247Sports.com