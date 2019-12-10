Menu

UK linebacker, Knight-Goff, enters transfer portal

Louisville native was at UK for one season
Posted: 3:35 PM, Dec 10, 2019
Updated: 2019-12-10 15:35:42-05
UK Athletics
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Shawn'Kel Knight-Goff has officially left the Kentucky football team entering his name in the transfer portal.

The freshman linebacker from Louisville didn't play for the Wildcats this season and left the team in October. He came to UK ranked as one of the top 10 players in the state out of Doss High School. He was a three-star prospect according to both Rivals.com and 247Sports.com

