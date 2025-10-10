UK men's and women's basketball posters available soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky men's and women's basketball posters will be available starting this weekend.

The poster will be available first at the BBN United Fan Fest presented by Kroger and Big Blue Madness presented by Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass.

Posters will also be available at Kroger locations across the state, and other locations and businesses, beginning on Saturday at 8 a.m. The posters will not be available at the UK Athletics Administration offices, UK says.

The main distribution points for posters at this time will be Kroger locations and home games, while supplies last.

A list of Kroger locations can be found here.