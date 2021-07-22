UK Men’s Basketball Adds Future Wildcats Camp on July 28

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky men’s basketball team has added an additional one-day camp to its schedule for the 2021 summer. The Future Wildcats Camp – presented by White, Greer and Maggard Orthodontics – will take place July 28 in Lexington on the UK campus.

Where: UK men’s basketball practice gymDate and Time: July 28 from 1-4 p.m.

Open to: Boys and girls ages 6 through entering the sixth grade

Price: $99 per camper

Registration for the Future Wildcats Camp is open. A limited number of spots are available and based on a first-come, first-served basis with online registration recommended as the fastest and most efficient form of registering campers.

The Future Wildcats Camp is designed to bring hands-on skill instruction to each camper. It will offer the unique opportunity for Kentucky basketball fans to learn from and interact with available UK coaching staff and Kentucky players. The camps allow participants to learn the game of basketball through a fundamental, intensive learning environment. They will also give individuals the chance to learn more about the game, including introducing drills that can be used at home.

Camp T-shirt

Three hours of instruction and competitions

Photo and autograph opportunities with UK staff and players

All camps will open one hour before check-in for registration. For those who may miss the scheduled registration, UK will have staff members available after camp activities begin to complete your check-in.

Check-in will be from 12-1 p.m. on Wednesday. Camp registration will be held inside at the front entrance of the Joe Craft Center located at 338 Lexington Ave. All camp facilities, including, parking and gyms, will be clearly marked with signs once parents and campers enter any of the University of Kentucky campus entrances. For those who may miss the scheduled registration, UK will have staff members available after camp activities begin to complete your check-in.

Camp activities are set to begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday and will end at 4 p.m.

Non-COVID-related cancellation policy: The $99 registration fee is non-refundable except in the case of injury, illness or mandatory school event. Once the camp session has begun there will be no refunds, except in the case of injury or illness. This includes cancellation due to severe weather. The convenience fee associated with online registration is non-refundable.

Certified athletic trainers will be available for the duration of the camp, along with UK basketball staff members to accommodate any questions or concerns. It is UK's goal to ensure a safe and fun environment, which provides all campers the opportunity to maximize their Kentucky basketball experience.

Once a camper’s registration is complete, the camper will receive a confirmation email with details of necessary documents needed (physical, insurance), along with a list of items campers will need to bring for camp. Any camp-related questions can be called into the men's basketball camp line at 859-257-9457 or 859-257-1916 or by email at ukmbbcamps@uky.edu .

Camp will adhere to the most recent University of Kentucky’s campus policy related to COVID-19 mandates. A review of that policy is available here .

The University of Kentucky’s camps and clinics are open to any and all entrants (limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender).

NCAA rules prohibit payment of camp expenses (camp tuition, transportation, spending money, etc.) for prospects (seventh grade and above) by University of Kentucky donors. For men’s basketball, a prospect is an individual who has started classes for the seventh grade. NCAA rules also prohibit free or reduced camp admissions for prospects. If you have any questions, notify camp officials prior to attending camp.