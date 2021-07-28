UK Men's Basketball Conference opponents announced for 2021-22 season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (LEX 18) — On Monday, the Southeastern Conference announced home and away designations for the 2021-22 season.

With the 50th SEC regular-season championship on the line, Kentucky's permanent home-and-away opponents include Florida, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.

The Wildcats have also added Alabama and LSU twice to the regular season.

Their home schedule will include Georgia, Mississippi State, Missouri, and Ole Miss.

On the road, UK will face Arkansas, Auburn, South Carolina, and Texas A&M in addition to Alabama and LSU and the three permanent home-and-home opponents.

Times, dates, and tv information will be announced at a later date.