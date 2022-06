(LEX 18) — Kentucky Men's basketball will be taking a trip to the Bahamas for a summer exhibition tour in August.

The Wildcats will stay and play at the Baha Mar, the Caribbean's newest luxury resort destination. They will play four games against professional/national teams and train on the island from August 8 - 14 to prepare for the upcoming season.

Season Ticket holders are encouraged to join in on the trip. For more information on tickets and fan packages click here.