UK men's basketball signing class rakes in major awards

LEXINGTON, Ky. – — Already ranked by national recruiting analysts as the No. 1 class in the 2020 cycle, the incoming Kentucky men’s basketball signing class will join UK as one of the most decorated classes in school history.

Highlighted by several state player of the year honors, several McDonald’s All American nods and other major prep awards, UK’s current signing class has hauled in a number of awards this season as the group gets ready to join Kentucky for the 2020-21 season.

A list of the postseason honors is below:

Terrence Clarke

Sports Illustrated All-American Third Team

Naismith All-American Honorable Mention

New England Preparatory School Athletic Council AAA Player of the Year

NEPSAC AAA First Team

McDonalds All American

Allen Iverson Roundball Classic selection

Jordan Brand Classic selection

2019 National Prep Championship co-champion (team award)



BJ Boston

Naismith All-America First Team

Sports Illustrated All-American Second Team

California Mr. Basketball

Gold Coast League MVP

McDonalds All American

Allen Iverson Roundball Classic selection

Jordan Brand Classic selection



Lance Ware

NJ.com Player of the Year (New Jersey)

NJ.com All-State First Team

Allen Iverson Roundball Classic selection

Cam’Ron Fletcher

Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 4 Player of the Year

MBCAC Class 5 All-State Team



Isaiah Jackson

Michigan All-State Division I (Associated Press)

Jordan Brand Classic selection



Devin Askew

Trinity League MVP (California)

Jordan Brand Classic selection

All major prep awards and postseason high school tournaments were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, players retain their McDonald’s All America and Jordan Brand distinction.

