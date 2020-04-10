UK men's basketball signing class rakes in major awards

LEXINGTON, Ky. – — Already ranked by national recruiting analysts as the No. 1 class in the 2020 cycle, the incoming Kentucky men’s basketball signing class will join UK as one of the most decorated classes in school history.
Highlighted by several state player of the year honors, several McDonald’s All American nods and other major prep awards, UK’s current signing class has hauled in a number of awards this season as the group gets ready to join Kentucky for the 2020-21 season.
A list of the postseason honors is below:
Terrence Clarke
- Sports Illustrated All-American Third Team
- Naismith All-American Honorable Mention
- New England Preparatory School Athletic Council AAA Player of the Year
- NEPSAC AAA First Team
- McDonalds All American
- Allen Iverson Roundball Classic selection
- Jordan Brand Classic selection
- 2019 National Prep Championship co-champion (team award)
BJ Boston
- Naismith All-America First Team
- Sports Illustrated All-American Second Team
- California Mr. Basketball
- Gold Coast League MVP
- McDonalds All American
- Allen Iverson Roundball Classic selection
- Jordan Brand Classic selection
Lance Ware
- NJ.com Player of the Year (New Jersey)
- NJ.com All-State First Team
- Allen Iverson Roundball Classic selection
Cam’Ron Fletcher
- Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 4 Player of the Year
- MBCAC Class 5 All-State Team
Isaiah Jackson
- Michigan All-State Division I (Associated Press)
- Jordan Brand Classic selection
Devin Askew
- Trinity League MVP (California)
- Jordan Brand Classic selection
All major prep awards and postseason high school tournaments were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, players retain their McDonald’s All America and Jordan Brand distinction.