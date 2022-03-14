UK Rifle team claims NCAA National Championship

The University of Kentucky rifle team claimed the 2022 National Championship in Colorado Springs over the weekend.

This is the second straight national championship, and fourth overall, under Coach Harry Mullins for the Wildcats.

Mullins is now tied with UK Basketball legend Adolph Rupp for the most national titles by a Kentucky head coach.

UK scored a 4739 team score, which is the best team score at the NCAA Championships in the 60-shot era. For context, they scored eight points higher than last year's title-winning 4731 team score.

The team received a Big Blue welcome as they arrived at Blue Grass Airport on Sunday night.

The UK rifle team previously won national championships in 2011, 2018, and 2021.