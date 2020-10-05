UK satisfied with Kroger Field experience after first home football game since beginning of pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky changed many things about Kroger Field for football season this year. Like only seating 12,000 people to be able to accommodate social distancing.

While the loss in overtime to Ole Miss on Saturday was disappointing, the University of Kentucky says they are proud of fans attending the game for following their new COVID-19 restrictions.

"It was clear to everybody that reduced capacity, we need you to have your mask on at all times, we need you to physically distance, you could look at our stadium and could tell we are spaced out appropriately, from the student section, to throughout the stadium," UK Spokesperson, Jay Blanton said.

Outside the stadium, UK worked together with the city of Lexington to crack down on parties violating social distancing guidelines. "We actually had a few more reports this weekend than last weekend. We had about 15 reports overall, as opposed to about 10 or so, the weekend before. We think that's a good thing, because neighbors have more sources to report to and more information to provide," Blanton said.

blanton says he doesn't foresee any changes to the guidelines set in place for the rest of the home games this season. "it's a very different experience, but we think it was a good one that I think our fans took to that challenge and stepped us and really worked with us," Blanton said.