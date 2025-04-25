UK softball, baseball Friday games postponed due to weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Both Kentucky Baseball and UK Softball have postponed their Friday games to Saturday due to weather.

According to a release, tonight's baseball series-opener against South Carolina will be played as a double header beginning at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Kentucky Softball will play a double header against Mississippi beginning at 1:30 p.m. The game, also a series-opener, was slated to start off senior weekend; now, senior day ceremonies will take place prior to the second game scheduled for 4:30 p.m.