UK sweeps season series with 89-79 win over Georgia

Hagans leads UK to win over his home state team
Posted: 9:12 PM, Jan 21, 2020
Updated: 2020-01-21 21:12:59-05
James Crisp/AP
Kentucky's Ashton Hagans, middle, drives between Georgia's Sahvir Wheeler (15) and Christian Brown (3) during an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky beat Georgia for the 14th straight time in their series against the Bulldogs with an 89-79 win on Tuesday night.

Ashton Hagans led the way for the Wildcats against his home state school as he had 23 points, 5 rebounds, 9 assists and 4 steals. Three other Wildcats were in double figures Nick Richards had 20 points, 8 rebounds, Immanuel Quickley had 12 points although he was just 1-6 from three point range and E.J. Montgomery had 10 points 6 rebounds.

Kentucky led 20-10 early in the first half only to see Georgia go on a 19-8 run to take the lead with 5:32 to go in the game. But, the Wildcats finished the half strong thanks to 50% shooting from the field and 16-18 from the free throw line. The only thing that really went against UK on the stat sheet was Georgia out rebounding UK on the offensive boards 10-3 and 2nd chance points 10-4 for the Bulldogs. However, the Wildcats led it 41-35 at the half.

Georgia started the second half with two quick buckets to pull within two. The Bulldogs would then get no closer than three points with 12:38 to go in the game. From there Kentucky created turnovers that led to a lot of transition baskets.

Kentucky improves to 14-4, 5-1 in the SEC. Georgia drops to 11-7, 1-4. The Wildcats play their final non-conference game of the season on Saturday when they travel to Texas Tech for the Big 12-SEC Challenge. Tip off is set for 6:00 p.m. on ESPN. UK is ranked No. 15 while the Red Raiders are 18th.

