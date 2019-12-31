UK trails Virginia Tech by 3 at the Belk Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kentucky trails Virginia Tech at the half 17-14 at the half of the Belk Bowl.

This game started with fireworks as both teams got into a scuffle early in pregame warm-ups. And it started fast on the field. Virginia Tech got the ball first and went 39 yards in 10 plays. However, 30 of that was on two penalties from the Wildcats. The Hokies scored on a career-long 54 yard field goal from Brian Johnson.

Kentucky would respond on its opening drive. A.J. Rose took off on a long touchdown run but it was called back for holding. UK would continue the drive and score on a 25 yard run from Lynn Bowden. The Wildcats were in front 7-3.

It didn't take long for Virginia Tech to regain the lead. The Hokies went 75 yards in just five plays. It was capped off by a Hendon Hooker 18 yard touchdown toss to Damon Hazelton who made an incredible diving catch for the score. 10-3 Hokies in front.

Kentucky would go three and out on its next possession and Virginia Tech would make them pay. A nine play drive that went 60 yards and was finished off by Hooker's pass to Dalton Keene from 6 yards out on third down. The Hokies would build a 17-7 lead with 10:20 to go in the first half.

Right before the half, UK used a long time consuming drive to pull within three. A.J. Rose picked up 31 yards on one play. Bowden hit Justin Rigg for a 16 yard pick-up. And, the 8 play drive eats up 65 yards and 4:09 off the clock. It's finished off for a touchdown when Christopher Rodriguez went into the Wildcat and faked the hand off to Bowden before running it straight ahead 2 yards for the score. 17-14 Virginia Tech at the half.

Lynn Bowden had 12 carries for 90 yards and a score. He also completed 3-of-4 passes for 46 more yards.