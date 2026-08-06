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Kentucky wide receiver Hardley Gilmore IV dismissed after violating team rules

Tennessee Tech Kentucky Football
Tanner Pearson/AP
Kentucky wide receiver Hardley Gilmore IV (17) rushes into the endzone to score a touchdown as Tennessee Tech defensive back Eric Taylor (12) attempts a tackle during the third quarter of an NCCA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Tanner Pearson)
Tennessee Tech Kentucky Football
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky Football Wide Receiver Hardley Gilmore IV is no longer with the team after violating team rules, a Kentucky spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

A Florida native, Gilmore transferred to Nebraska for the spring 2024 season after pleading guilty to a domestic violence charge. He later transferred back to Kentucky and spent his sophomore season with the team, where he played 19 games.

No other details have been released regarding his departure from the team, or the violation that caused the decision.

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