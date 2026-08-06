Kentucky wide receiver Hardley Gilmore IV dismissed after violating team rules

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky Football Wide Receiver Hardley Gilmore IV is no longer with the team after violating team rules, a Kentucky spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

A Florida native, Gilmore transferred to Nebraska for the spring 2024 season after pleading guilty to a domestic violence charge. He later transferred back to Kentucky and spent his sophomore season with the team, where he played 19 games.

No other details have been released regarding his departure from the team, or the violation that caused the decision.