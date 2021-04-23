UK will host watch party for Volleyball National Championship

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky Athletics will host a watch party for fans to view the NCAA Volleyball Championship Game on Saturday at Memorial Coliseum.
Doors to Memorial Coliseum open at 7:30 p.m., with the match beginning at 8 p.m. Kentucky will take on the winner of the Wisconsin vs. Texas match that follows UK’s 3-1 win over Washington.
Here’s the additional information for fans:
- Admission is free
- Parking is available in campus “E” lots or parking structures
- Face coverings, over the nose and mouth, are required for all fans as they enter, exit and move around Memorial Coliseum
- Fans are asked to perform self-screening evaluations and to stay home if they feel sick or might have been exposed to COVID-19
- There will be no concession sales available. Fans are able to bring in outside food and unopened bottles of water.
- Fans are asked to keep a distance of at least six feet (three seats) between themselves and other guests who are not in their party
- Fans are strongly encouraged not to bring a bag. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items.