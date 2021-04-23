UK will host watch party for Volleyball National Championship

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky Athletics will host a watch party for fans to view the NCAA Volleyball Championship Game on Saturday at Memorial Coliseum.

Doors to Memorial Coliseum open at 7:30 p.m., with the match beginning at 8 p.m. Kentucky will take on the winner of the Wisconsin vs. Texas match that follows UK’s 3-1 win over Washington.

Here’s the additional information for fans:

Admission is free

Parking is available in campus “E” lots or parking structures

Face coverings, over the nose and mouth, are required for all fans as they enter, exit and move around Memorial Coliseum

Fans are asked to perform self-screening evaluations and to stay home if they feel sick or might have been exposed to COVID-19

There will be no concession sales available. Fans are able to bring in outside food and unopened bottles of water.

Fans are asked to keep a distance of at least six feet (three seats) between themselves and other guests who are not in their party