University of Kentucky announces 2022 football season ticket information

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — UK Athletics announced ticket information for the 2022 UK football season.

Kentucky football is slated to play eight homes games this fall. The schedule includes SEC matchups against South Carolina (Oct. 8), Mississippi State (Oct. 15), Vanderbilt (Nov. 12) and defending national champion Georgia (Nov. 19).

UK will also host nonconference opponents Miami University (Sept. 3), Youngstown State (Sept. 17), Northern Illinois (Sept. 24) and Louisville (Nov. 26).

An Early Signing Period offers special pricing to 2021 season ticket holders who renew by February 10. Those who either pay in full or enroll in a payment plan will be able to lock in their 2022 season tickets at Early Signing Period pricing.

2022 Season Ticket Pricing (Plus Applicable Per-Seat K Fund Donations):

Early Signing Period Pricing – Prices available to 2021 season ticket holders who renew by Feb. 10.



Premium Seating – $550

Standard – $365/$330

200-Level Public Sideline – $315

200-Level Public Corner – $215

New Season Ticket Sales and Renewals after Feb. 10 – (view a 2022 season pricing chart here).



Premium Seating – $600

Standard – $390/$350

200-Level Public Sideline – $325

200-Level Public Corner – $225

Renewals are now available online through My UK Athletics Account at UKathletics.com/renew. The renewal deadline for 2022 football season tickets is Friday, April 1.

New season tickets will go on sale in late February/early March. Fans will be able to browse the Kentucky Football Virtual Venue to view seats and work together with a personal ticket representative to compare and purchase available seat locations.

Fans can gain priority access to the best seat locations prior to the public on-sale by placing a $50 per seat deposit or by contacting the UK Ticket Sales Office at (800) 928-2287.

Special season ticket discounts are available to regular, full-time University of Kentucky faculty and staff. Fans who have already placed a deposit for new season tickets will be contacted during the first two weeks in February to purchase seats.

For more information about football season tickets, parking information, FAQs, and more, click here.

