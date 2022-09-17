UK Football self-reports NCAA violation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In a release on Saturday, the University of Kentucky announced that they were self-reporting a violation of an NCAA bylaw.

According to the report, student-athletes "received compensation for work not performed as part-time employees in the patient transport department at the e institution’s Albert B. Chandler Hospital from the Spring 2021 semester thru March 2022."

After finding out about the possible violation in February 2022, several departments in the university began an investigation.

The violation was limited to a short time and a small group of student-athletes "who had concealed their use of a clock-in/clock-out system at the Hospital."

The report also mentions that "lax supervision" of a former employee at the hospital who didn't properly review hours also compounded the investigation. The employee was terminated on May 26th, 2022.

The university has self-imposed penalties for the student-athletes involved. It is currently unknown who was involved and affected.

Earlier this year, some players were unavailable for the first game of the season, including Chris Rodriguez and Jordan Wright. The university did not disclose the reason the players were not allowed to take the field. Chris Rodriguez will be eligible to play on October 1st.

