US looks for a sports miracle Sunday at the Ryder Cup. Keegan Bradley says he's seen them before

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — One of the more original outfits spotted among the red, white and blue at the Ryder Cup this week has been a replica of the hockey sweater goaltender Jim Craig wore while playing for the 1980 U.S. Olympic team.

Do you believe in miracles?

The U.S. golf team will need one Sunday to avoid its first Ryder Cup loss at home since 2012.

Captain Keegan Bradley will send Cameron Young out first for the singles matches, hoping the New Yorker can ignite a historic comeback against a European team firing on all cylinders.

The U.S. trailed 11 1/2- 4 1/2 heading into the final day, then both teams got an extra half point when Europe's Viktor Hovland withdrew with an injury, which turned his scheduled match against Harris English into a draw.

The 12-5 deficit is still the largest heading into Day 3 under the format in place since 1979.

In that time, no team has captured more than 8 1/2 points out of the 12 singles matches.

"We obviously have a big lead," European captain Luke Donald said when asked about considerations in setting his lineup. "So we have to think about that, and we imagine that the U.S. are going to come out pretty strong. We're trying to kind of match them with some strength."

Assuming Europe wraps things up early, the Americans could be in the position of trying to avoid the biggest loss in the modern history of the Cup. The U.S. 19-9 victory four years ago at Whistling Straits is the mark.

Bradley said he was thinking more football than hockey in trying to deliver a message to his team, which has been overwhelmed by great putting and general all-around better play by the Europeans. The captain, a New Englander, was at the Super Bowl following the 2016 season when the Patriots rallied from a 28-3 deficit to beat the Falcons in overtime.

"Of course I want to go out there and make history tomorrow. They all do," Bradley said. "But I think you've got to relish in the opportunity to get out on the course tomorrow and play for your country at a course like this, at a venue like this. I think it's something that you've got to look forward to."

The lineup for Sunday

1. Young vs. Justin Rose. (Rose made 93 feet worth of putts on holes he won and tied in his fourballs match Saturday.)

2. Justin Thomas vs. Tommy Fleetwood. (Fleetwood is trying to become the first European to go 5-0 on the road.)

3. Bryson DeChambeau vs. Matt Fitzpatrick. (Fitzpatrick goes for his first win in four singles tries.)

4. Scottie Scheffler vs. Rory McIlroy. (It's a matchup between the two players who have combined for the most wins this year.)

5. Patrick Cantlay vs. Ludvig Aberg. (Cantlay is 2-0 lifetime in singles.)

6. Xander Schauffele vs. Jon Rahm. (Schauffele was part of two of America's four wins this week.)

7. J.J. Spaun vs. Sepp Straka. (Spaun is trying to become the first reigning U.S. Open champion to win Ryder Cup singles since Dustin Johnson in 2016.)

8. Russell Henley vs. Shane Lowry. (Henley, a rookie, is playing his third career Ryder Cup match; Lowry is playing his ninth.)

9. Ben Griffin vs. Rasmus Hojgaard. (It's a matchup of players who sat all day Saturday.)

10. Collin Morikawa vs. Tyrrell Hatton. (Hatton is unbeaten in his last seven Ryder Cup matches.)

11. Sam Burns vs. Robert MacIntyre. (It's a showdown between two players who came close on a rainy Sunday at the U.S. Open.)

