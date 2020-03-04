Vols erase 17-point deficit, defeat Cats 81-73

LEXINGTON, Ky. — No. 6 Kentucky sees a 17-point second half lead disappear, falling to Tennessee 81-73.

The Wildcats led 51-34 with 16:54 to play in the second half, before Tennessee caught fire and closed the game on a 47-22 run.

Tennessee regained the lead with 6:47 to play and didn't look back.

The Volunteers were led by John Fulkerson, who ad 27 points on 10-15 shooting from the field. He was one of four Volunteers to score in double figures.

Tyrese Maxey led the way for the Wildcats, scoring 21 points on 8-15 shooting. The Cats also had four players score in double figures.

Immanuel Quickley scored 15 points, Nick Richards scored 12 points and had nine rebounds, and Ashton Hagans scored 11 points and had four assists.

Kentucky closes the regular season Saturday at Florida. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.

