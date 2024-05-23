Watch Now
Waldschmidt hits 2 home runs to help Kentucky advance to another elimination game at SEC tourney

Posted at 5:13 PM, May 23, 2024
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Ryan Waldschmidt hit two home runs, Trey Pooser pitched five scoreless inning and second-seeded Kentucky beat No. 3 seed Arkansas 9-6 on Thursday in the third round of the SEC Tournament.

Kentucky (40-13) plays in another elimination game on Friday, while Arkansas (43-14) has been eliminated from the tournament.

Nick Lopez drove in two runs in the fifth inning to extend Kentucky's lead to 6-0. But Arkansas answered in the sixth with four runs, highlighted by Peyton Holt's three-run homer.

Waldschmidt hit a two-run homer in the seventh, to go along with a solo shot in the fifth, to give him 13 on the season. The Wildcats added another run in the seventh for a 9-4 lead on a sacrifice fly by Mitch Daly.

Holt also homered in the eighth for his sixth of the season, and Jared Sprague-Lott added a solo shot in the ninth for Arkansas.

Pooser (5-1), who only allowed three hits, got some help in the second inning when centerfielder Nolan McCarthy made a leaping catch at the wall to preserve a 2-0 lead.

Hagen Smith (9-1) lost his first game of the season after allowing two runs in two innings.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

