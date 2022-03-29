Watch
WBB: Louisville beats Michigan 62-50 to return to Final Four

Jeff Roberson/AP
Louisville players celebrate after beating Michigan 62-50 in a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA women's tournament Monday, March 28, 2022, in Wichita, Kan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 10:36 AM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 10:36:56-04

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 22 points, Olivia Cochran made a series of crucial baskets in the final minutes, and Louisville held off Michigan 62-50 to return to the Final Four for the fourth time in program history.

Chelsie Hall added 15 points and Emily Engstler balanced out a poor shooting night with 16 rebounds and some big plays on defense, helping the top-seeded Cardinals advance to face South Carolina next weekend in Minneapolis.

Naz Hillmon finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolverines, who couldn't overcome 22 turnovers despite a huge disparity at the foul line in their first regional final.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

