Wild Health Genomes sign former Wildcat and Lafayette High School graduate

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18) — As baseball season gets underway, the Wild Health Genomes have announced the signing of some local talent.

The Genomes have signed former UK baseball player Riley Mahan, and former Lexington Legend and Lafayette High School graduate Anderson Miller.

Miller grew up playing baseball with South Lexington Youth Baseball and was the first Lexington native to play for the Legends organization.

Miller is coming back to Lexington after seven seasons in the Kansas City Royals organization. He played for the Legends for parts of the 2015 and 2016 seasons. Miller went in the third round of the 2015 MLB June Amateur Draft from WKU.

Mahan joins the Genomes after five years in the Miami Marlins organization after being drafted in the third round of the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft. Mahan played from 2015 to 2017 with the Wildcats.

Mahan joins fellow former Wildcats Luke Becker and Dustin Beggs as part of the Genomes roster. Opening day for the Genomes is May 3rd.