The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) says 99% of its players are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a statement, the league said all of its 12 teams have also met its threshold for being considered a “fully vaccinated team.”

Additionally, the WNBA says zero new players have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since its regular season began on May 14.

The WNBA’s players union reacted to the vaccination news Monday by thanking the experts, physicians, and other health care professionals who dedicated time to its player-led vaccine education sessions during the offseason.

It appears the WNBA is leading other professional sports leagues in the U.S. ESPN reported on June 25 that about 65% of National Football League (NFL) players had received at least one shot of a vaccine.

Meanwhile, at least 23 Major League Baseball (MLB) teams have reached that league’s 85% vaccination threshold, The Associated Press reports.

It’s unclear how many NBA players have been vaccinated at this point, but the league’s commissioner, Adam Silver, said in April that more than 70% of players had received at least one shot, according to NBC Sports.