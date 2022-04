LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18) — Zandon took home the victory in the $1 million Toyota Bluegrass Stakes and locks into the Kentucky Derby. He currently sits second place on the leaderboard with 114 points.

Smile Happy was the odds on favorite 9 to 5 favorite. He came home second in the 12 horse field.

Zandon paid out $6.20 for the win.