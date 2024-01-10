Zennia Thomas Dismissed from Kentucky Women’s Basketball Team

Sophomore forward Zennia Thomas has been dismissed from the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team, it was announced by head coach Kyra Elzy Tuesday.

“We hold our players to a high standard at Kentucky,” Elzy said in a press release. “Unfortunately, when someone does not consistently meet those standards, I have to make the tough decision to dismiss them from the program. We wish Zennia and her family nothing but the best moving forward.”

Thomas had previously been "suspended indefinitely," per the program in late November. Prior to that, the sophomore forward played in seven games this season. She averaged two points and 1.7 rebounds in 11.3 minutes per game.

The program will have no further comment on the dismissal.