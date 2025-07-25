20 years of sips and celebrations at Cave Hill Vineyard and Winery

EUBANK, Ky. (LEX 18) — Just north of Lake Cumberland in Kentucky, Cave Hill Vineyard and Winery has become a cherished destination for locals, lake-goers, and couples looking for a picturesque wedding venue.

Bill and Debbie Patterson, owners of the 20-year-old vineyard in Eubank, never planned on creating a vineyard and winery, but an opportunity to purchase the land presented itself, and the ideas abounded.

"The scenery, the sunsets, it's just beautiful," Debbie said.

What began as an empty hillside has transformed into a thriving vineyard and popular event venue. When asked if they could believe what their property had become after two decades, Bill joked, "Actually yes, because there's not one inch of ground we haven't sweat and bleed on in the whole place.”

The Pattersons planted their first grape vines in 2004, though they admit they were a little over their heads and the first vines didn’t take.

"Then we got connected with the good people at UK and they helped us and turned us in the right direction on what to plant, where to plant, how to plant, so we did this," Bill said.

The vineyard specializes in French hybrid grapes, which are well-suited to Kentucky's climate. Visitors can sample their wines in a cozy tasting room where their dog Ollie keeps watch.

Cave Hill isn't just a business for the Pattersons—it's where their personal story unfolded. The couple got married on the property in 2008, which inspired them to develop it into a wedding venue.

"At the wedding we put a tent up. It was $1,200 to rent a tent for a couple days, and I thought, well I'm pretty handy, I can build stuff, so I started building,” Bill recalled. “The next year we built the shell of the pavilion, the next year we put a concrete floor in, the next year we poured the sidewalks…every time I'd get a bonus or tax return at work, we'd sink it into this," Bill said.

Despite the constant work, the couple takes time to appreciate what they've created.

"We've learned to take a step back and still take a look around and say ‘Wow,’" Bill said.

Debbie added, "Because you can get lost in the work, but then you step back and think 'We did this.'"

Over the years, Cave Hill Vineyard and Winery has become an integral part of the Pulaski County community, hosting hundreds of weddings and creating memories for local families.

"It's very gratifying to see the families and children from families that have gotten married out here, over the years, a few hundred, I'd say, weddings that we've had here," Bill said.

The Pattersons continue to expand their offerings, currently finishing an outdoor kitchen with a wood-fired pizza oven and a new outdoor stage.

Debbie invites everyone to experience their labor of love: "Come out and experience it…it's unique."

For updates on new features and events, visitors can follow Cave Hill Vineyard and Winery on social media.