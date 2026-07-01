68 West Farm Market turns old tobacco barn into Nicholas County staple

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A pandemic, a flood, and a highway project right outside their front door could have spelled disaster for the Logan family. Instead, it planted the seeds for 68 West Farm Market in Nicholas County.

Erica Logan started selling produce next to the family's old tobacco barn during COVID-19 — and in the middle of the 2021 flood. Customers kept stopping, and her husband Brad saw potential in that worn-out barn, which had once housed tobacco and later cattle.

"When Brad first tossed the idea to me, I thought he was joking at first," Logan said.

With U.S. 68 expansion edging closer to the property, the couple decided to act.

"I didn't know how it would go, but we seemed to have had really good success with the roadside stand, so he talked me into it fairly easy and it just took off — I mean better than we could have ever imagined," Logan said.

Ten months of renovations — with help from local contractor Eugene Hall — transformed the old barn into 68 West Farm Market, part produce stand, part deli, and all local flavor.

"Oh it was a major overhaul. It was a major overhaul," Logan said.

The market's appeal goes beyond upcycled floorboards and fresh-picked tomatoes. The team running it is largely family. Logan's oldest son runs the deli. Her youngest son works there part-time and full-time during the summer. Her husband Brad and her brother are also part of the operation, along with a longtime friend behind the counter.

"It's a family business," Logan beemed.

Four years in, the Logans say their goal goes beyond selling food.

"During the pandemic and the loss of our only grocery store, we realized the need for all things local," Logan said. "I hope we're something the community is proud of. It's been very important that we're a staple, something they can be proud of, and something that carries on local agriculture," Logan said.