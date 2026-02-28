All aboard: Caboose and cottages in Anderson County draw visitors from around the world

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Anderson County is home to two unique lodging options, drawing visitors from around the world.

On one working farm, you'll find a converted Southern Railway caboose, and just down the road, there's collection of private cottages nestled among rolling hills.

Kim and Ryan Chrisman have spent the last few years welcoming guests to their farm and two rental options. That includes a bright red Southern Railway caboose that was transported from Ohio.

Ryan Chrisman said it took about a year and a half to prepare the caboose for guests after bringing it to the property.

"One of the first things we had to do was set the rails, and it was a big relief when the caboose finally got here, to know I had the rails the right distance apart," Ryan said.

Nearly everything inside the caboose is train-themed, including a set of the Boxcar Children books.

"It gives you that authentic caboose feel, like you're actually staying in a train car," Kim said.

Guests also receive free farm tours and the chance to interact with donkeys, cows and goats. The authentic experience has attracted visitors from across the globe.

"We've had folks from Spain, France, New Zealand, Australia, all over, who've come and stayed here," Kim said.

Just a few minutes away, Jay and Angie Ballard operate Bourbon Barrel Cottages, which includes a main house and seven private cottages. The Ballards and the Chrismans are friends, and both couples have found success in hospitality.

Angie told LEX 18 their guests have also traveled to Lawrenceburg from around the globe.

"Guam, Puerto Rico, Belize, of course Canada, Australia, Austria," Angie Ballard said.

Their cottages have been so successful, they've even had to expand the business.

"We had to build two more, we were turning people away," Angie said.

Just a few years into business, the couple has big dreams for their property.

"Our goal is for this to be a resort, so soon we'll have a bar on property. We have several weddings scheduled for this year," Jay said.

Inspired by their love for Lawrenceburg and the bourbon industry, the Ballards also offer customizable distillery tours for guests.

"We try to do everything first class, we plan the itinerary for you. After you approve it, we purchase the tickets," Jay said.

"To see what the bourbon industry has done for our town, it's just amazing. I'm very proud of it," Angie added.

But the owners of both properties say guests don't have to be bourbon enthusiasts to enjoy what Anderson County has to offer.

"To be able to share in not just the bourbon trail experience, but to be able to share in the heart of Kentucky, this is what Kentucky is. Good people, good land, good communities," Kim said.