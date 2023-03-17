BBN brings camaraderie to Lexington commerce

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — You don’t have to be in the bleachers to be a part of BBN.

As a native Kentuckian, it’s pretty much in my blood,” said Makenzie Thelen, assistant store manager at Alumni Hall.

For pediatric dentist Danny Steckler, BBN is a no brainer. “They’re an easy team to cheer for,” he said.

Even those outside the state agree, like Morgan & Morgan partner Dan Morgan.

“I definitely think they’re one of the most loyal fanbase groups, not just college basketball, but among all sports,” said Morgan.

While Thelen, Steckler, and Morgan may have different reasons for supporting BBN, they’ve all benefited from Kentucky athletics in their respective businesses.

For Steckler and Morgan specifically, Kentucky’s adoption of a Name, Image, and Likeness Law, or NIL, has been a game changer.

In an NIL deal with Kentucky linebacker Josh Paschal, Steckler Pediatric Dentistry scored big with its first ever NIL advertisement in 2021.

“That took off in a way I did not expect,” said Steckler.

The ad got the attention of ESPN and made waves on social media, but Dr. Steckler says BBN collaboration isn’t all about the exposure.

“It’s fun to see the personality of those guys outside of their football helmets,” said Stecker. “We try to pick people with good character that represent what we do here.”

According to the University of Kentucky, in the first year of NIL, more than 170 Kentucky student-athletes earned over 1,300 NIL deals, popping up on commercials, social media posts, even billboards.

Those billboards, spotted on nearly every corner, have become synonymous with the Morgan & Morgan brand.

“I really think it shows that one, Kentucky is associated with a winning tradition, pursuit of excellence, and a passionate drive to be the best at what they do, so it aligns perfectly with our firm, every day in the courtroom working towards that W as well,” said Morgan.

He calls the collaboration with BBN a dream partnership.

“It really goes back to the community and tying yourself to that brand,” said Morgan. “Letting the fanbase know ‘Hey, we’re here with you, we support your school, your players, your communities, your charities.’”

Even the uniforms we know BBN by keep certain businesses afloat.

“We actually carry the same jerseys that our players wear on the field and court,” said Makenzie Thelen with Alumni Hall.

One of the few retailers to carry university-licensed gear, Alumni Hall survives on BBN.

“This is Big Blue Nation here, everyone is fully aware, BBN all the way,” said Thelen.

From the dentist to the law firm to the mall and everywhere in between, BBN is bringing camaraderie to commerce.