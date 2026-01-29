Beekeeping business turns hobby into buzzing enterprise

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The buzzing of bees has become the sound of success the Honey and Bee Connection in Morehead.

Jim and Paula Coss transformed their backyard hobby into a full-service beekeeping store drawing customers from across the region.

"I was hoping it would pay for my expensive hobby, and it went a little bit further than that," said Jim.

Located just miles from the interstate in Rowan County, the Honey and Bee Connection has become a one-stop shop for beekeeping enthusiasts. The store stocks everything from protective gear to hive components, with Jim's hands-on approach setting it apart from competitors.

"We got pretty much about everything you could possibly need. If we don't have it, we can get it," Coss said.

The journey began in January 2009 when Jim purchased a few packages of bees to pollinate his garden. As he started crafting supplies to house his bees, other beekeepers took notice of his work and expertise.

"And that's where we kind of set ourselves separate from a lot of other places that, you know, we've got the stuff sitting here on the shelf. They can, we can show them how the whole kit goes together, what they need for bees, what they've got to do," Coss said.

More than 15 years later, the business attracts beekeepers not only from across the Bluegrass region but from neighboring states as well. Jim credits this success to the shop being one of only three of its kind in Kentucky and the only option east of I-75.

The store's educational approach helps customers navigate the complexities of beekeeping. Jim offers classes and provides guidance to newcomers, walking them through the entire process from equipment selection to hive management.

"We do classes, we teach, people ask questions, new beekeepers come in. We can get, we can walk them through the whole process," Coss said.

Beyond in-person instruction, customers can access how-to videos on the shop's YouTube channel, where Jim shares his expertise with a broader audience. He describes bees as fascinating creatures with endless learning opportunities.

"They're very interesting. There's a lot to learn about them," Coss said. "They're fun, and the more you learn about them, the more you enjoy them."

Learn more about upcoming opportunities to attend bee school on the store's Facebook page.

