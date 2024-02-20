Black women politicians continue to make history in Kentucky

(LEX 18) — During the month dedicated to celebrating the achievements of African Americans and their roles in U.S. history, two female politicians in Kentucky are reflecting on what making history means to them.

From Barbara Jordan to Kamala Harris, black women's roots in political history are deeply planted.

Still, in 2024, they are making history as 'firsts' in Kentucky.

"There's positions that we now hold that were not afforded to us years ago and our ancestors worked so hard to get us where we are," said Katrisha Waldrige, the first black woman elected commissioner in Frankfort, Kentucky.

In Lexington, Shayla Lynch was elected as part of the most diverse council in the city's history.

"I was so excited. But I also said, 'It's about time,'" said Lynch.

Lynch was motivated to run at an early age by her parents, who were both in public office in Hopkinsville.

"When I was just in elementary school, I knew how to knock on doors and encourage people to vote," said Lynch.

Her family inspired her love for service, which she passionately continues through adulthood. She serves on various non-profit boards, within volunteer groups, and mentors throughout the city.

"That's what gets me up in the morning. That's what fills my cup," she explained.

Waldridge's path was motivated by a different kind of family, her community.

"In and out of foster home but adopted at a young age by an all-white family. It was not a great family background. I felt that I was mistreated most of my time there," said Waldridge.

Her interest grew after graduating from HBCU Kentucky State, where she got more involved in her new-found family.

"I saw there was a need in our community. We had majority of white men leading our community that were retired, that sees the world a bit different than we do," said Waldridge. "I just said I'm going to put myself out there and go for it."

Despite her childhood struggles, Waldridge sees her path to public office as similar to the life of a palm tree.

"Palm trees are very strong, and they withhold so many storms and hurricanes," said Waldridge. "Every single time that tree rises again and, it becomes stronger. "

Lynch says seeing the example of people who looked like her pushing for change and prioritizing public service throughout history was vital.

"We've come a long way, and it's important that we continue to strive and push the envelope and do things differently," said Lynch.

Her cultural experiences and the experiences of those she represents are also why she feels her blackness is her unique strength.

"My race, my color, my ethnicity is a part of who I am, so I don't take that off when I walk through these government center doors. It comes in with me, and I govern in that way intentionally," said Lynch.

Both politicians agree that their work isn't always easy. Yet, they understand the significance of their representation.

"If we don't put ourselves out there in this position, we don't get elected. You can't," said Waldridge.