Buckley Wildlife Sanctuary growing under new management

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On the edges of Frankfort sits a different sort of neighborhood. The Buckley Wildlife Sanctuary is home to all sorts of plants, animals, and ecosystems, and it’s a place where central Kentuckians can learn a little more about their natural surroundings.

“My favorite thing is that you have this little piece of nature that's 15 minutes from Frankfort, 20 minutes from Versailles, 40 minutes from Lexington, that is 375 acres of bliss,” said Ann Sohner, executive director of Bluegrass Greensource.

The land has 12 miles of trails, including grasslands and woods. One unique spot is the Marion Lindsey Bird Blind, built with one-way glass that allows a close-up view of birds as they go through their daily routine.

“We have had a program out here with kids,” Sohner shared. “They come out here and they're all jumping around and screaming and yelling and not paying attention. As soon as the birds start coming, they settle down and they're just in awe and silent. That is so wonderful to see that.”

One of those kids once captivated by the sanctuary’s beauty was Alli Johnson.

“We always took field trips to learn about the natural world, water and plants and animals, all of those things,” Johnson said. “I’ve been familiar with Buckley almost my whole life.”

Johnson now works for Bluegrass Greensource, and she has the chance to help others make memories in their own ways.

“We have a grand reopening ribbon cutting coming up on Earth Day,” Johnson said. “We felt like that was a really good time to celebrate. And then even more exciting we have an event called Bringing Buckley Back that's going to be on May 10th.”

This festival will help reestablish Buckley’s place in the community and showcase what all the sanctuary has to offer.

“To come and see and really connect with nature, connect with our impact on it is beautiful,” Sohner said.

You can learn more about Bluegrass Greensource and the Buckley Wildlife Sanctuary here.