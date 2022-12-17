Drones create Christmas scenes in the skies over London

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In Southern Kentucky Friday evening, London held a first-of-its-kind Christmas celebration in the city. They've had Christmas lights and music for a while, but this year, the lights are hundreds of feet overhead.

For Christmas 2022, the city held a "Lights Over London" event. 160 drones flew in formation to create several Christmas scenes in the sky over downtown.

"It's really nice to see something like that come to London. I know I've heard a little bit about how large it's going to be and how far the visibility is. I'm really excited to see it. I've not seen something like that before," said Whitney Brock.

The drones flew for about ten minutes, from 100 feet to 400 feet over the audience's heads. They shifted position to create imeages of snowmen and stockings that could be seen for miles.

Chris Robinson, London's tourism director, said the event was a first for the region. He said "Kentucky Living" magazine had listed London as one of the state's "Most Christmassy" towns. He expects this event will solidify that title.