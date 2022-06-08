Enjoy rock climbing along Muir Valley's majestic cliffs at the Red River Gorge

RED RIVER GORGE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Red River Gorge is a beautiful place for hiking, camping, and kayaking.

The fun doesn't stop along the ground, though. Look up, and you'll find a lot of people scaling the rock walls that tower above.

Muir Valley is 350 acres of hiking trails located in Rogers, Kentucky. Many here climb on the famous Corbin Sandstone that the Gorge is famous for. People come from all over the surrounding areas, the state, the country, and even the world to come here and climb these routes.

When it comes to living your passion, Chris Chaney pretty much has it figured out. He grew up in the Red River Gorge.

"I was always out in the woods and one day I stumbled upon Military Wall and saw some people climbing and thought, 'That would be a lot of fun!'" he said.

That's how all of this got started.

"As I was learning to do it, I was having to recruit other people to go with me," said Chaney. "I'd say, 'Hey, let's go rock climbing,' and I was having to learn and teach. I don't recommend that. That's a stressful way to learn to rock climb, but it's what I had at the time."

After a while, Chris left home. He got an office job in Colorado. Now, though, he's back home, making a living from that passion he discovered on this rock as a climbing guide.

"I want to help people do this safely and have fun and be part of that," he said. "I want to share the experience with them."

He took us out to Recess Rock, a beginner crag in Muir Valley. You might not know it if you're not a climber, but this area is world-famous.

"It ends up being on people's bucket lists," Chaney said. "They see the pictures and, like I said, this rock is unique in its visual aspects. It's stunning to look at. Even, just for the hiking. If you just go out and hike trails and see the rock, it's amazing."

Some of the most well-known climbers on the planet come here, which brings a lot of money to the businesses in the area.

"There's a benefit. You can see it," he said. "You can see in the parking lot at Kroger, that there are a lot of camper vans. There are a lot of out-of-state plates."

You don't have to be experienced to get on the wall.

"I've had everything from complete, total beginners who have no experience whatsoever, no background with climbing, to people who are basically looking for a belay partner," said Chaney. "Getting them to the top of the route's not the important thing. It's that they had fun. If they get on the route and they're not having fun, it's okay for them to come down and we move on to something else."

For a kid who grew up to live his passion every day on these walls, it's hard to imagine anything better.

"I feel like I've done something good and put something positive into the world. I feel like, in the end, if we're not putting positive things in the world, we're not doing it right," he said.

If you've enjoyed this glimpse into what climbing in the Red River Gorge is like, and you'd like to check this out for yourself, you can hire any number of guides who are in the area. They'd certainly love to take you out. There's also Rocktoberfest coming up in October. It's a big festival that shows off the majesty of the Gorge.