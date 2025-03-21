Experience Kentucky's wildlife up close at Salato Wildlife Education Center

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Salato Wildlife Education Center is launching its 30th season, inviting the public to explore over 40 native species of Kentucky wildlife.

This year, the center continues its tradition of introducing visitors to the wonders of the natural world, beginning with a look at the eastern screech owl.

“This is the eastern screech owl, the smallest owl in the state,” said Cassidy Cornett, an educator at the center. “If you’ve ever had a quarter pounder cheeseburger, that’s about how much they weigh,” she explained as rows of families and students oohed and ahhed at the tiny owl.

Visitors can also meet a resident black bear, who has been at Salato since he was a cub. "He’s going on 25, and he’s been the star of the show the whole time," said Nikki Nivison, who provides insights on the 600-pound bear.

From the sleek bald eagle, whose broken wing led him to his role as an educator, to the larger-than-life bison and elk, each animal has its own story. The center aims to educate and inspire young minds, emphasizing the importance of wildlife conservation.

Jules Foster, the programming coordinator, mentioned that the center's schedule is already packed with daily activities, including live demonstrations and indoor exhibits. "We’re developing our programs for April and May, and we’re expecting thousands of kids to descend upon Salato," she said.

Foster encourages families to connect with nature through the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife facility. "People should come to Salato to check out these amazing animals and learn what they can do to help preserve and conserve our natural resources," she said. "It’s a great way to get outdoors with your family and enjoy the beautiful weather while learning about wildlife."

The Salato Wildlife Education Center is open Tuesday through Saturday. You can learn about ticketing and memberships here.