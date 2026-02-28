Get your hands dirty and unlock your creativity at Elements Clay Studio

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — You can unleash your creative side at Elements Clay Studio in Lawrenceburg.

Elements Clay Studio owner Susan Burge has been creating for most of her life, but professionally for 26 years. She moved to her beautiful, sunlit studio on Nevins Station Road two years ago.

"I have a real love of taking the medium of clay and turning it into something that someone can take home and use in their daily lives," Burge said. "There's something just really relaxing about it. I just never get tired of it."

Inside the studio, you'll find opportunities of all kinds to create, from fused glass, to pottery and canvas painting, to making pottery itself.

Burge walked LEX 18's Annie Brown through a pottery class when she stopped by. The biggest tip Annie learned: keep your elbows on your knees so your hands stay steady.

While Annie was clearly a beginner, Burge said don't to be afraid to try something new.

"I see that a lot. I really do. People get scared because they think they need to make something perfect on the pottery wheel," Burge said. "But really, it doesn't matter. It's more about diving into the process, getting a feel for the clay, and coming out with a piece of pottery that you made."

After the pottery piece is made, guests can pick out their glaze colors. The piece is left to dry and is then fired at a whopping1,830 degrees. It's dipped in the customer's glaze of choice and re-fired at an even hotter 2,300 degrees.

Whether it's a birthday party, a girls night, a class you decided to pick up for fun, or just a day you wanted to spend creating, Burge says she loves meeting the community and connecting through art.

"I get to know people that I probably would never have met. They walk in the door, and I'm making new friends," Burge said. "It's just a great way to meet people."

Elements Clay Studio is open Fridays and Saturdays. To find the studio's class schedule or learn how to book a party, visit their website: Elements Clay Studio