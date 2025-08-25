Growing clothes and building community at River Hill Ranch

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — From the Andes Mountains of South America to the rolling hills of Richmond, Kentucky, there’s a common thread: alpacas.

For Rob Maynard, who runs River Hill Ranch with his wife Alvina, raising alpacas wasn’t always the plan. “Around 2009 or 2010, my wife was in Peru and saw alpacas and thought, ‘That's a really cool animal and we should probably get some of those.’ And my response to that was, what’s an alpaca?” Rob laughed.

More than a decade later, the Maynards have become experts in working with these unique, woolly creatures. “They have padded feet with toenails—padded feet like a dog, not what you would expect,” Rob explained as he walked LEX 18 through the herd.

Alvina, an Air Force veteran who is still active in the reserves, is the true alpaca aficionado in the family.

“Alvina is an Air Force veteran; she's still active in the reserves, which she's out on orders right now,” said Rob, who’d been handed the reins for a few weeks.

“Alvina and I are both service-related people, so we wanted to have a service to the community, teaching regenerative agriculture, sustainable farming, and clothing, which is a big part of what we do. We grow clothes,” Rob said.

At River Hill Ranch, the focus is on working with the land rather than against it. Their approach is holistic: “We have systems. So, the alpacas, the horses, the chickens—everything works together to improve the grass and soil. What we try to do is make sure it's better, not take away from it,” Rob explained.

Every animal on the ranch has its role: Kenny the rooster manages pest control, Floyd the cat keeps rodents in check, and the dogs help guard the livestock from predators.

Each member of the team is crucial in a process that transforms raw alpaca fleece—shorn every April—into sweaters and socks, which line the walls of the ranch’s shop. The ranch emphasizes sustainable clothing and “slow fashion,” encouraging customers to hold onto their clothes, avoiding waste, and reducing the impact on landfills.

“We really took a deep dive into sustainable clothing and making sure we do slow production because we want people to keep their clothing for a while, not end up in a landfill,” Rob said.

Even after more than a decade, the Maynards see River Hill Ranch as a work in progress. They continue to learn and grow as they weave their family’s story into the fabric of the community—alongside their beloved herd.

River Hill Ranch is open Thursday through Sunday, by appointment only.