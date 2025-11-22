Historic bank transforms into luxury hotel in downtown Versailles

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — A nearly 200-year-old bank building in downtown Versailles has been transformed into a unique boutique hotel.

The Aldenberg Hotel began booking guests last month after a $10 million renovation converted the historic Woodford Bank and Trust Company building into a 29-room luxury destination.

"Everything is unique," said Jasen Fontaine, the hotel's managing director. "Every guest room is different."

The hotel features bespoke accommodations designed around Kentucky's equine heritage.

"You can stay in the library one time, and the bridal suite a different time," Fontaine said. "It's very Kentucky! Horses on the wall, tracks everywhere. But that's part of the design. We're in the heart of equine country."

The building's history dates back to 1852, and the hotel is now named for the architect. At the time of its construction, the building made history.

"This was the furthest west a building had been designed to be a bank at that time," Fontaine told LEX 18.

Today, the original bank vault remains a focal point in the stunning lobby. It will eventually become a hotel gift shop.

The Aldenberg also houses Silk's Steakhouse, an upscale lounge featuring an impressive bourbon selection and locally-sourced menu.

"We have fantastic steaks. We use red angus beef from a local farm here. We're very proud of what he's putting out, which is why we use him as the sole proprietor for our beef," Fontaine said.

The hotel also plans to open its own bourbon distillery early next year, along with a rooftop bar.

