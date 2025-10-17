Historic church in Mount Sterling turned vibrant arts center serving 22 Kentucky counties

MT. STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 19th-century Gothic Revival church in downtown Mount Sterling has found new life as a thriving arts center that's doing much more than displaying artwork.

The Gateway Regional Arts Center, nestled between the Bluegrass and Appalachian regions, serves as a hub for theater, music, dance, visual and written arts. But its mission extends far beyond its historic walls.

"Our slogan is 'All the arts for all the people.' And we really believe that... we do all of the above and we do mean all," said Jordan Campbell, executive director of the GRAC.

The building itself is a masterpiece, constructed in 1883 and featuring stained-glass windows that date back to 1827. Inside, three galleries showcase diverse collections, including the largest collection of contemporary Kenyan art in North America.

"Right here in Mount Sterling. Who would've ever thought?" a visitor remarked.

At the center, people can take dance classes, participate in theatrical productions, spend an afternoon painting or simply enjoy the artwork displayed throughout the building and its grounds.

"There are so many different things going on in the world and this is a place where you can sort of escape," said Campbell.

The arts programming doesn't remain confined to the center's four walls. Through extensive outreach covering 22 Kentucky counties, the organization brings arts programming into prisons, recovery programs, youth justice and foster care settings, using creative expression as a tool for building confidence and opening new possibilities.

"We serve people in incarceration... we have an art of recovery program... we bring the arts to them in hopes that it would be something that builds their confidence, and helps them see a future for themselves," said Campbell.

The center demonstrates that art serves multiple purposes beyond aesthetic appreciation.

"The arts... they're also a wrench, they're a hammer. They're a tool that you can use to change lives," said Campbell.

