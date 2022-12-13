Kentucky farm lets families come face-to-face with reindeer this holiday season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — There's a little slice of the North Pole on the western side of the Commonwealth.

"There's a lot to do at the farm, but the reindeer are the big draw and I think it's awesome when the kids walk in, their eyes light up and they see Santa's helpers," says Jessica Anderson, co-owner of The Reindeer Farm in Bowling Green.

We were lucky to get a glimpse of those eyes. The kids from a nearby elementary school came on a field trip to the farm.

"I would definitely ask my mom and dad to come back, it was a very fun experience," says Austin Reynolds.

"It's pretty cool, I like the train they have... and you can pet the animals," says Reeun Perez.

The farm is only in its third year. It attracts the "big kids" too. Anderson says about 80 percent of visitors travel two hours or more to the farm.

"I see the reindeer and all the other animals. I'm a big animal person so anything that'll let me pet it, I'm like 'come here,'" says visitor from Tennessee, Becka Welsh.

The activities at the farm are certainly seasonal to Christmas. but the reindeer are not. They live here year-round, all because of a dream a woman had a few years ago.

"I am obsessed with Christmas. I always have been and always wanted to be a farmer, so my husband was talking one day about how we wish we could do something together, unique as a family," says Anderson.

A family's deep-rooted passion for a holiday has become a western Kentucky winter wonderland for every family.

To learn more about the reindeer farm, or to plan a visit, head to https://thereindeerfarm.com/.