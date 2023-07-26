'Light at the end of the tunnel': Appalachian Artisan Center reflects on year since flood

HINDMAN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Not many Kentucky towns can boast of a robust artisan center, let alone one that develops the economy, has support from the likes of Chris Stapleton, and also aids in addiction recovery.

For Hindman, Kentucky, Appalachian Artisan Center does all that plus some, acting as a cultural lifeline for the area.

When flooding ravaged the AAC last July, leaders worried that the community had lost a critical outlet.

“All four of the facilities were destroyed. It was just awful,” said executive director Randy Campbell.

Weaving through studio space holding flood-damaged materials and instruments, Campbell pointed out a row of dulcimers over a century old.

“As you can see, they are coated with flood mud….just heartbreaking” said Campbell.

From dulcimers to displays, pottery wheels and paintings, layers of muck and months of uncertainty coated everything belonging to the Artisan Center and its multiple facilities.

“It was pretty strange coming in and the windows were busted out. That's pretty much how every business on Main Street was,” said Renee Anderson, artistic director and cultural recovery coordinator.

Only six months into her role at the AAC, Anderson’s programming and workshops went down the drain overnight.

“It was just very overwhelming walking in and seeing all my programming that I work with every day was completely wiped out,” said Anderson.

Beyond the materials, equipment, and art classes lost to the flood, community outreach hit pause. For some, the programs acted as a safe haven.

“It was devastating because not only did I lose my home, I thought I’d lost my job as well,” said Nathan Smith.

Smith builds stringed instruments for the Troublesome Creek Stringed Instrument Company, a partner with the AAC's Culture of Recovery program.

For Smith, building guitars is more than a job.“It keeps me busy, it keeps me focused, it keeps me on the right track,” said Smith. “I've been here for over four years, and I've been clean and sober for six years, so this is a big part of my sobriety and staying focused.”

For Smith and countless others impacted daily by the AAC, the flood hit hard. One year later, they’re grateful the center worked tirelessly to rebuild.

“With this staying open, we can continue to help people,” said Smith.

This week, workshops are returning, pottery wheels whirling, and sawdust flying, bringing art back into a heartbroken community.

“We were determined from the beginning to put things back, but at times we didn't know what a challenge that was going to be…and it's still a challenge,” said Campbell. “But we're back up and running, and we can see some light at the end of the tunnel.”