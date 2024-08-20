Memories in the making at Grove Marina

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tucked away on the shores of Laurel Lake, Grove Marina looks like a postcard and feels like a vacation.

“You can go on a boat and just lay back and relax and just look at God's creation and take it in and be at peace,” said Denise Hildebrand.

Grove Marina offers boat rentals, boat slips, an innovative “rack and stack” dry dock storage, a deli, and more.

Now 23 years into working as a do-all employee at Grove Marina, Hildebrand touts the scenery, the customers, and above all, the family atmosphere.

“We want it to be about your day, your time, you go out on the water, get relaxed, have fun with your kids, rent a boat, rent a tube, go spend that time on the water, family time,” said Hildebrand.

In a way, family time is unavoidable at Grove Marina.

Gesturing to her son and daughter, now young adults, Hildebrand said, “Whenever they were little, I had a playpen sitting here, and I had one of those backpacks in the front, so I’d strap them to the front while I rang up the register.”

You won’t find a playpen behind the counter these days, but you will see Hildebrand’s daughter Kristen working at the marina, along with Landon, Hildebrand’s son.

Taking the LEX 18 crew out for a tour of the lake, Landon pointed out high end houseboats, hidden coves, and rope swings. As far as summer jobs go, he ranks Grove Marina at the top of the list.

“Definitely. By far the best, I ain't gonna lie,” said Landon.

Getting to work with his family is all a part of it.

“They're both hard working,” said Landon. “I mean, I pick on 'em too.”

Whether you’re on the payroll or on the pontoon, Grove Marina brings something special to life in Corbin.

“A lot of people have made a lot of memories here,” said Hildebrand.

You can learn more about Grove Marina here.