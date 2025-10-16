Pasture perfect: How a cattle farm became Kentucky's newest pumpkin paradise

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — What started as a cattle farm has blossomed into a fall destination, as Kevin and Gina Rose opened The Patch at Rose Farm to families and field trips just over a month ago.

The husband-and-wife team, who have been married 25 years, transformed part of their property into a pumpkin patch that now welcomes around 700 visitors on weekends alone. Kevin was born and raised on the farm, while Gina has called the area home since they got married.

"This is something I've dreamed up for years and years and years, 15 years, I always said I wanna have a pumpkin patch one day and Kevin said 'Okay,'" Gina said.

The couple expanded their farm several years ago, initially for their cattle herd. Now, the cows serve a different purpose as part of the family-friendly attraction that has quickly become a fall tradition for local families and school groups.

"We just like to be able to bring something to this part of the community," Gina said.

The patch offers more than just pumpkins. Visitors can enjoy duck races, lassos, apple cider slushies, and interact with various farm animals. The Roses view their attraction as a gateway to agriculture for children who might not otherwise have the opportunity.

"This has been the most rewarding thing ever. Even for little kids, some of these kids would never get to go to the pumpkin patch if it weren't for field trips," Gina said.

Balancing their day jobs, cattle farming, and running the pumpkin patch hasn't been easy, but the entire family has pitched in to help the business grow. The couple is already making plans for next year's season.

"We're here and we're just gonna keep growing," Kevin and Gina said.

The Patch at Rose Farm is located at 1126 Willoughby Town Road in Jeffersonville. The farm is open Tuesday through Friday from 2-6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Food is available on weekends.

On the night of Halloween, the farm will host a haunted corn maze.