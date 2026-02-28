Read books about the bluegrass - or by Kentuckians - at The Kentucky Bookstore

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — There is plenty of Kentucky flavor in Tastefully Delicious, filled with many snacks and items made in the Commonwealth. Tucked inside, beyond the snacks for your stomach, there’s shelves of Bluegrass-centered food for the brain at The Kentucky Bookstore.

The bookstore in Lawrenceburg has a catalog filled with books about Kentucky or by Kentuckians.

“It really blossomed and has been really popular,” said Justin Silverman, who owns Tastefully Delicious and The Kentucky Bookstore. “We've had people from all over the state come down here.”

“We started out with a lot of the nonfiction first,” Silverman added, describing how he acquired so many Kentucky-connected titles. “Then we started going in through a lot of the fiction stuff. We started researching authors, and we started talking with the ones that we knew of Kentucky authors, and they recommended other authors and it kind of just went from there.”

These bluegrass tie-ins include Ann Gabhart. Not only is Gabhart from Kentucky – she’s from nearby in Anderson County.



“My first book was published in 1978,” Gabhart said. “This new book is my 40th published book.”

As a bluegrass native, Gabhart drew inspiration for many of her settings from her surroundings.



“Some of my books... the setting is was based on what I remember Lawrenceburg being like back in the 1960s,” Gabhart explained. “Then I have some mysteries that are contemporary that have Lawrenceburg settings, even though I don't call it Lawrenceburg.”



Whether it’s a story told in or about Kentucky, or something written by a Kentucky author, there is a wide range of books and genres – from mystery and suspense – to children’s books. Each story has a tie to the Commonwealth, and Silverman said there are between 600 to 700 different titles.

“This is stuff that, yeah, you might be able to find online, but you'll never actually really know that it's Kentucky-based without doing a lot of research,” said Silverman. “You can come here. You want to find something Kentucky-based, we have it.”



“It's really great to be able to come into a hometown store and find books that are written by people you know, and that you know that's going to have a Kentucky connection,” Gabhart added.

There are plenty of bluegrass stories to tell at this hometown store. That’s what makes the Anderson County shop so special.