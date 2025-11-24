Sparkle and shine at The Glitz, Irish Acres Antiques

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — What appears to be a festive antique shop from the outside transforms into something extraordinary once you step inside Irish Acres in rural Woodford County.

"You're in a whole different world, something you would never expect in Nonesuch," said Anna McCauley, who runs the third-generation family business.

Historic furniture, ornate mirrors, and stunning artwork fill more than 50 themed showrooms inside the former Nonesuch School. Bonnie and Arch Hannigan transformed the school into an antique gallery in 1974, and the business remains a family affair to this day. Their daughters, Jane and Emilie, and granddaughter Anna are at the helm.

But Irish Acres isn't just for serious antique collectors. Anyone serious about lunch should make a reservation at The Glitz restaurant on the lower level.

"Jaws drop," McCauley said. "We have a lot of people that like to go through the door first if they've been here before so they can see their friends' reaction."

The restaurant's decor is uniquely Bonnie Hannigan, McCauley told LEX 18.

"Down here it is my grandmother's style. We have not touched it since she designed it," McCauley said. "She always wanted a tea room, a place where ladies could go to have lunch while they shopped, and so this, of course, is the renovated cafeteria."

Her creative touch extends to every detail, including the grape vine decorations hanging above restaurant guests.

"My grandmother literally went to the back of the property, cut down grape vines, spray-painted them, and then strung them up around chicken wire with the cellophane wrapper from Easter baskets, and they've been that way ever since," McCauley said.

Nearly 50 years later, The Glitz attracts a loyal clientele of all ages. While customers may come for the glamour, they stay for the food.

"One thing people are surprised and delighted to know is my mom, Emily, is still the chef," McCauley said. "So she still has her hands in every single thing that's made in the kitchen. All of the recipes and menus are her inspiration, and I'm thrilled to get to work with her in the kitchen."

The menu changes monthly, but one dessert remains a constant favorite: the Nonesuch Kiss. The restaurant has served this signature treat for decades.

"It was based on her love of malted milk balls as a kid," McCauley said. "So it's a baked meringue shell, jamocha ice cream, homemade hot fudge, almonds and whipped cream, and it's got all of the components of a malted milk ball but grown up a little bit."

And just as sweet as decades of memories at Irish Acres.

"It really feels like we get to serve you something we're excited to present, and that's a good feeling," McCauley said.

Learn more about seasonal openings and hours here.