Spotlight on Anderson County: The reimagined Dowling House

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky (LEX 18) — From a single-family residence to a funeral home and, later, an apartment complex, Anderson County’s The Dowling House has undergone many iterations over the years. Now, it has a new purpose.

Built in the 1800’s for John and Mary Dowling, the latter was known as the “Mother of Bourbon” after the former’s passing, the place was purchased recently by another young couple, Charlie and Maura Casciola, and they have been busy remodeling since signing the closing documents last June.

“When this one was brought to our attention, it was a no-brainer,” Charlie said, before Maura finished his sentence. “Yes, it was a no-brainer, and we learned the history, as we were in the process of trying to buy it, about John and Mary Dowling,” Charlie continued.

Charlie is a contractor, so he’s handling an extensive renovation project, which has included just about every kind of remodel imaginable.

“Ripping out all of the carpet, tons and tons of drywall, paint, there were a lot of roof leaks. New kitchen cabinets, completely pulling and replacing all of the bathrooms,” Charlie and Maura said.

Downstairs, the original hardwood floor was refinished. That level is now open for events, and so far it has hosted everything from bridal showers to Christmas parties and last Friday, its first wedding.

“I have spent the last week cleaning every inch of trim down here, making sure it is absolutely perfect for them inside,” Maura said before adding that this first wedding has kept her up at night because she wants it to be a great experience for the couple and their families.

Upstairs is where you’ll find the heavy lifting as workers renovate entire bathrooms, restore old flooring, paint every wall, and match new trim pieces that had to be replaced to the existing finishes.

It’s a massive undertaking with a big price tag, but the couple believes it will all pay off beginning this April.

“Upstairs will have the Air BNBs, which we hope will be available for the Spring Meet at Keeneland,” Maura said.

Each of the eight bedrooms, which will sleep up to 16 people, will have a Kentucky theme.

“Bourbon, Kentucky, Keeneland,” Charlie said of the primary themes the rooms will have. Maura is handling many of the decor choices.

Anderson County isn’t too far from Keeneland, with the Bluegrass Parkway serving Versailles Road, so the couple’s hope is to host anyone needing a short or extended stay in the area during the spring and fall meet months. It’ll also be available year-round to guests for any other reason, including for Kentucky Derby weekend, or visitors of The Bourbon Trail. As of now, their plan is to allow Airbnb guests to reserve the entire home, while allowing events to take place when the Airbnb isn’t reserved. That way, different groups aren’t occupying the same space.

Events can be catered, and there is a full kitchen that has been renovated. There is a stocked bar as well, but for now, party hosts will have to supply the liquor and request service from the bartender on staff here.

There’s still much work to be done to complete the Airbnb, but Charlie and Maura feel confident they can get it all done before the post time in April.

“Keep us in mind for Keeneland and Derby, we will be open, and we want them to come stay,” Maura stated.

*For more information on The Dowling House and events, click here: The Dowling House.