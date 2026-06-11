Spotlight on Clark County: CC's Closet turns thrifting into food for families

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Winchester thrift store is turning community generosity into meals for families in need, one stylish find at a time.

CC's Closet, a donation-based thrift store in Clark County, gives 100% of its proceeds to the Frye Food Pantry to help feed local families. Set up like a boutique, the store features rows of clothing, shoes, and housewares, all donated by the community.

Executive Director Laci Scarboro said the need for food assistance has grown since CC's Closet opened more than half a century ago.

"Last year it was 20,000 people, and it's about 1,300 to 1,400 households a month," Scarboro said.

Next door to CC's Closet, employees assemble food boxes and homeless packs. It's all part of the full-circle work of Clark County Community Services.

The organization's goals extend beyond food. CC's Closet gives away shopping vouchers and free boxes of home items for people getting back on their feet. Scarboro said they also want every shopper to feel a sense of dignity, no matter their background.

"We are telling them that we're here for you. You're the same to us as anybody else, and we want you to come. We want you to feel like this is a nice place you can shop and you can afford it," Scarboro said.

"We're all neighbors, we're all people, we all love to shop, we all have the same needs."

CC's Closet is currently in particular need of house and kitchen items. The shop is also having a vintage sale June 20.

Location: 30 Taylor Avenue, Winchester, Ky. 40391

Hours:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday - Saturday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Donation Bin Hours:

Fall/Winter: Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Spring/Summer: Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

