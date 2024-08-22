Spotlight on Corbin: Taking in the town and the sights

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — In Corbin, there are some obvious attractions and sights to see if you’re coming to do the tourist “thing.”

“If you want the lake, Laurel River Lake is the place; we have Cumberland Falls, which is the largest falls south of Niagara. And then there’s the original KFC that’s here in Corbin,” said the city’s Director of Tourism, Nancy Conley.

Conley is new to the job, having taken on the role just three months ago, but it hasn’t taken her very long to learn about some of the attractions that make Corbin a nice destination for tourists. It seems as if there’s something going on here year-round too.

“We’ve become a place for foodies,” she said of the many culinary options in town. “There’s many different events from burger week to dessert week, and finger lickin’ chicken week,” she outlined.

Dessert week is coming up in late September and runs into early October, leading into the city’s Oktoberfest on the 12th.

“That’s a one-day event with activities, a car show, just a great family-friendly event,” she said.

In addition to all of that, the city has its Colonel Sanders Café & Museum, the Pinball Museum of Corbin, an entertainment center, and several outdoor summer festivals, including the recently concluded 72nd annual NIBROC Festival. Now, as the season is about to change, the focus turns to autumn’s colors, which can put on quite a show around here.

“Cumberland Falls is a great place to take in the changing leaves, there’s plenty of hiking options. It’s a beautiful place,” she said. “Corbin has so much to offer, and we’re proud of what we have,” she added.