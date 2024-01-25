Spotlight on Cynthiana: A wealth of public art

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (LEX 18) — For a town of just over 6,000 people, Cynthiana has a really impressive collection of public art. There are more than 30 murals all across downtown. It’s a fairly recent phenomenon that started just a few years ago when some characters from a huge TV show made a massive impression.

Cynthiana's public art took off in 2016. International artist Sergio Odeith (https://www.instagram.com/odeith/) created the Walking Dead mural, paying tribute to the original comic's creator and illustrator from Cynthiana. He also made a massive portrait of Cynthiana native and UK basketball legend Joe B. Hall. Since then, public art has flourished here.

"It's not in a gallery. It's not expensive. It's free. Murals are great because they are for everybody, and that builds a community," said Cynthiana native and artist Wylie Caudill (https://www.instagram.com/wyliecaudillart/).

Caudill's first public piece was a pair of wings on the back of a hardware store in 2018. In the years since he's done pieces all over town.

"Well over 20, 30, maybe. They go from this big to really small. There was one year I did 12 or 13 fairy doors, they called them, hidden all over Cynthiana," Caudill said, standing in front of his mural of Cynthiana-born Kentucky Derby-winning racehorse Authentic.

"This is actually the origin story of my roses. Roses have become a big signature of mine. The first time I ever painted roses like this in a repeating manner was right here," he said.

Pride in Cynthiana is a thread that runs through much of the art here. Jerielle Hanlon (https://www.instagram.com/kentuckypopart/) created a mural of bourbon bottles from several distilleries in Harrison County before Prohibition. She wants people to have pride in their heritage.

"When you value yourself, the world values you," Hanlon said. "A lot of people took classes to get rid of their accent. That's sad because the mindset of the people who live here have always lived here, it's really created something incredible,"

"I really wanted to show people that here in Kentucky, there's just as much to value as any other part of the world," she added.

Caudill said he feels that sense of appreciation for his origins.

"I am so proud to be from such a small city in Kentucky. I love it so much because, despite how small it is, it's one of the most open-minded cities in Kentucky," he said.

Murals like this, he says, create a way for people to connect with the arts - literally.

"I did a mural at Greyline Station, and you can see where people pose because their footmarks have smudged it so much," Caudill said.

"As the artist, when you see that, does that hurt you a little bit, or are you just happy that they're interacting with it?" LEX 18's Sean Moody asked.

"Oh, no, I love it. I think that's what's great about public art is the people's interaction with it is part of the art," Caudill answered.

That connection between Kentucky and art will continue. Caudill will present on the most iconic canvas in the next few months. He will be the official artist for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby. In a way, you can trace it back to the sidewalks of Cynthiana.

"It's really come full circle. To have this be the origin of my roses and the reason why I think I've kind of become so successful as an artist is these roses, and then it is because of the Derby, and now I'm the Derby artist. That's a full-circle moment. Who knew roses would take me so far?" Caudill said.